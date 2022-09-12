Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of DPZ opened at $374.95 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.76.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

