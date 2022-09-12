Regency Centers Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.0 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

