Magellan Aerospace Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$7.64 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of C$6.88 and a 12-month high of C$10.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.