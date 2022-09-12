Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

