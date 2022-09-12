Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

