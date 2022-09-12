RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Holdings Increased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality comprises approximately 2.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 1.27% of RCI Hospitality worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 97.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 102.7% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 48,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

