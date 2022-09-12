Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.73 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

