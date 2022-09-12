Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,739 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $75,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $447.58 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.29 and a 200-day moving average of $479.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

