Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

