Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bell Bank increased its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

