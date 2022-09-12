Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $3,746,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $235.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

