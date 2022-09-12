RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality makes up 2.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 1.27% of RCI Hospitality worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 102.7% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 48,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 312.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RICK opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

