Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 6,140 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT accounts for 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.55% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GMRE shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

GMRE opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $715.46 million, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

