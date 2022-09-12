Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $337.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08. The company has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

