Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 70,000 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

KE stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of -2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

