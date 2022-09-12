Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

