Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Purchases 23,937 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 5.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $172.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

