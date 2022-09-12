Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,382 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,945. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 167.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

