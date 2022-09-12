Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 241.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 5.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,121,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,445,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 418,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,307,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $172.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

