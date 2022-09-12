Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 49,743 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.40% of Recharge Acquisition worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 611,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 114.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Recharge Acquisition Price Performance

Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

About Recharge Acquisition

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.