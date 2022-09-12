Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,831 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.90% of Avanti Acquisition worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Price Performance

AVAN stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.02.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

