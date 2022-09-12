Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 225,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $55,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $104.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.