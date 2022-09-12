ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.3% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $90,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $470.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.