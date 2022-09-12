Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Takes $8.12 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.35 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

