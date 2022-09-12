Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

