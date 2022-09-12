Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 386,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paulson & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,614,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 18.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 2.44% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $590,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $66.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

