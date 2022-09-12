Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 650,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 5.4% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 0.33% of Occidental Petroleum worth $175,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

