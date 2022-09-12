Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

