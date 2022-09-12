Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $115.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

