Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $39.28 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,403 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of US Foods worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 173.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 473.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

USFD opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

