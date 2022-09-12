Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $259,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

