SRS Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,268,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Shares of TMUS opened at $146.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

