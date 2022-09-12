Scge Management L.P. Sells 1,190,728 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Scge Management L.P. reduced its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,728 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up approximately 2.4% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 1.45% of SentinelOne worth $152,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of S. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,095,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on S. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

