TIG Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,925 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,619,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 152,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

