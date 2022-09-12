TIG Advisors LLC Grows Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNAB. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $78,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.