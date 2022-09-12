Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 182,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 736,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

