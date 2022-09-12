Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.
Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.