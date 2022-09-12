JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.