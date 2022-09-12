Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 583 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.91 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $381.75. The company has a market cap of $453.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.