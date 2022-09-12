Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $318.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.86.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

