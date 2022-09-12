Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,363,000 after acquiring an additional 143,892 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

