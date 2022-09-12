Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $308.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

