Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

