Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.47 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Snap makes up approximately 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

