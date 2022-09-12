Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,605 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $458.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.55. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

