NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,877 shares during the period. NCR comprises about 2.0% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of NCR worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $67,308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth about $61,742,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.