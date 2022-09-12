Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $3,809,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RH by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $16,854,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at RH
RH Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $281.60 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.