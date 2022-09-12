Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $3,809,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RH by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $16,854,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Stock Up 2.9 %

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $281.60 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

