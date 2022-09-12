Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Holdings Cut by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,600,459 shares during the quarter. Cyren makes up approximately 0.2% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cyren worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Cyren Stock Performance

Shares of CYRN stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cyren Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Cyren Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

