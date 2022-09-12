NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,877 shares during the period. NCR accounts for about 2.0% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of NCR worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Trading Up 0.7 %

NCR stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.