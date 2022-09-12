Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

PCOR opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

