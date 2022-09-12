Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,605 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $458.59 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

